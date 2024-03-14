7-Eleven Rolls Out Limited-Time Spring Offerings
New deals and treats will drop in time for St. Patrick's Day, Easter and March Madness.
- St. Patrick's Day sweets: The new limited-time doughnut in celebration of St. Patrick's Day will be available through March 17, alongside new 7-Select Dessert Cake Slices in flavors like Marshmallow Cookie Dough and Rainbow.
- New 7Collection swag: 7-Eleven's proprietary merch shop will drop its first new capsule of 2024, including all new T-shirts, shorts and hats in St. Patrick's Day shades of green.
- Deals for basketball fans: For anyone looking for some snacks while enjoying the March Madness bracket, 7NOW Delivery customers can snag any flavor whole pizza for just $7, 10 Mini Tacos for $2.59, eight boneless wings for $3.49 and five bone-in wings for $5.99 between March 15 and April 8.
- Easter candy: 7-Eleven is bringing back its Candy Dollar Deals from March 20-26. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can purchase standard-size treats like Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&M'S Peanut, Nerds Ropes, Skittles and Starburst for just $1.
The chain will also still be running a concert sweepstakes until April 30 for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. The purchase of participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores will give members the chance to win a year's worth of tickets to see their favorite performances, events and experiences live.
Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.