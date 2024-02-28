7-Eleven Kicks Off Contest for Music-Loving Consumers

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is giving its most loyal customers the chance to experience live music and performances throughout 2024.

From now until April 30, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who purchase participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores will have the chance to win a year's worth of tickets to see their favorite performances, events and experiences live.

"Seventy-three percent of our target customers say they are a music lover or obsessed with music — making this sweepstakes a no-brainer for us," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We can't wait to reward these loyal customers with the chance to enjoy some of the hottest shows of the year."

Guests can also score seven extra entries by purchasing any flavor of Red Bull — including Energy Drink, Sugarfree and Amber editions — as well as any size or flavor of Ghost Energy or Trolli product.

Approximately 150 winners will be awarded a $3,000 Live Nation e-gift card.

The contest is open only to registered 7-Eleven and Speedy loyalty program members. Interested customers can sign up either via the 7-Eleven or Speedway apps or by visiting the company websites.

More information about the contest, including the full rules and restrictions, is available here.

7-Eleven joins a growing list of convenience retailers looking to acknowledge their rewards members. The Spinx Co. is running an “Xtras Day” special for loyalty customers, which includes day-by-day specials, while Kwik Trip Inc. created a Fried Chicken for Life Sweepstakes open exclusively to Kwik Rewards members.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.