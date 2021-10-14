7-Eleven Scares Up Challenge for National Pizza Month

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is calling all fans of pizza, spicy food challenges and social media to visit a participating 7-Eleven convenience store for the One Slice Challenge.

While supplies last, consumers can choose to eat one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza, top it with the retailer's proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce and a bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips, and wash it down with a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

To make the challenge extra spicy, 7-Eleven is asking fans to post their reactions on social media, using the hashtag #OneSliceChallenge on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter. The reward is ultimate bragging rights and the chance to be featured on 7‑Eleven social channels, according to the convenience retailer.

"We want to celebrate the risk takers and those who are always up for a challenge by giving them a fun way to make 7‑Eleven part of their daily lives," said Amber Langston, 7‑Eleven product director of pizza. "And what better way to try our new 7-Meat Pizza and 11-Pepper sauce than to combine them and add a satisfying crunchy chip to the top?!"

Everything necessary to participate in the One Slice Challenge is available for just $3 during the month of October with the 7Rewards loyalty program. Components include:

Any slice of 7-Eleven pizza. Varieties include cheese, pepperoni or the new 7-Meat Pizza, featuring pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, beef, bacon, diced ham, and Italian sausage.

A packet of the "freakishly hot, try at your own risk" 11-Pepper Sauce, made from 11 varieties of peppers, including ghost pepper, habanero, chili powder, black pepper, white pepper, chipotle, jalapeño, ancho, pasilla, guajillo, and red pepper.

A 2-ounce bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips.

Any can of Liquid Death Mountain Water, still or sparkling.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 18 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.