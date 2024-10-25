7-Eleven Scares Up Pizza Deal for Halloween

Customers can also stock up on their favorite trick-or-treat candy, including sweet treats like Starburst, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Kit Kats and more for just $1.

[Read more: 7-Eleven Kicks Off Sixth Annual Brands With Heart Showcase]

"This Halloween, come join the fun at 7-Eleven, where the only thing scarier than the ghosts is missing out on these amazing deals. Snag two pizzas for the price of one and load up on the ultimate candy stash — it's a recipe for a frightfully good celebration," said Deanna Hall, senior product director, fresh foods at 7-Eleven Inc. "Whether celebrating with friends or gearing up for a night of trick-or-treating, we have everything needed to enjoy the spookiest night of the year!"

Additionally, starting Oct. 30, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty program members who purchase participating products, such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull either in-store or via 7NOW Delivery will be entered to win. Customers can earn 7x entries by scanning the 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards app at checkout.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.