7-Eleven Kicks Off Sixth Annual Brands With Heart Showcase

"At 7-Eleven, we're committed to being a launchpad for fresh, innovative ideas," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, executive vice president, chief merchandising officer at 7-Eleven. "Our goal is to curate a diverse range of innovative products that resonate with our customers and create solutions to meet their needs. We believe that partnering with new, high-potential brands is key to building the most forward-looking portfolio."

The program requires brands to provide details on their product offerings, unique positioning and leading innovative practices including sustainability initiatives. 7-Eleven is specifically looking for brands that are ready to launch and test their products in a meaningful number of stores. Brands can apply online at 7-Eleven.com/Emerging-Brands.

The company will provide virtual programming to selected brands ahead of the showcase to prepare for their in-person pitches to 7-Eleven team members.

Following these virtual sessions, an in-person showcase will take place in early 2025 at the 7-Eleven Store Support Center in Irving. The event will also include additional educational sessions, the opportunity to pitch to the respective category manager and a product showcase to the broader Store Support Center.

After the showcase, brands will be chosen for an in-store test at participating locations across the country, providing them with invaluable exposure and the chance to reach new customers.

"We are thrilled to open doors for emerging brands, especially those that make a difference for the planet and the people who occupy it," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "We're eager to discover new products that taste great and provide the cutting-edge offerings that 7-Eleven's customers are looking for, while also helping to support up-and-coming brands interested in the convenience store channel."

In 2023, 7-Eleven chose 49 up-and-coming brands to join the convenience store retailer's Brands with Heart showcase, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.