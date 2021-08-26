7-Eleven Seeks to 'Fuel Your Fandom' With New Superfan Influencer Team

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is introducing a draft of its own as the football season commences.

The convenience store operator is drafting three social media-savvy customers to join its squad of football superfans and show their followers and the world how 7-Eleven helps fuel their fandom.

Led by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, pro football wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and sportscaster Erin Andrews, the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team will "Take it to Eleven" all season long as they cheer on their favorite teams, the company announced.

Here's how the contest works:

To be considered for the team, fans can head to Instagram, TikTok or Twitter and share a creative, cool or fun image or video — or several — that shows how 7-Eleven takes game day to Eleven.

Then, fans must include the hashtag #FuelYourFandomContest and tag @7Eleven with every post. Submissions will close on Oct. 15.

After the team is selected, 7-Eleven will kick things off with an intensive two-day influencer training camp for four superfans to learn how to build their own fan base and create social posts that score big in likes and follows.

Once they've gone through training, the superfan squad will continue in their roles as 7-Eleven Superfan influencers through 2022. Each superfan will also receive an $11,000 signing bonus and additional spending money to try the latest 7-Eleven products.

"This football season, we want to showcase all the ways 7-Eleven celebrates football fans, including gearing them up with their favorite gameday drinks, snacks and essentials — in-store or for delivery," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "The Superfan Influencer Team draft will help us unleash the awesome in our customers by allowing them to express their creativity and passion for football and the 7-Eleven brand. And who wouldn't want to be on a team with Dak, JuJu and Erin?"

Separate from entering the social contest, customers who may not be expert content creators can still win a spot on the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer team through the Fuel Your Fandom Sweepstakes. Starting Aug. 25 and running through the end of the year, customers can scan the 7-Eleven app when they buy select items in-store or for delivery, including 7-Eleven hot foods, Tostitos, Red Bull, Lay's, Snickers, Jack Links, Pepsi, Cheez-Its, Lucky Charms, Dr Pepper, and other specially marked products.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

More details and contest rules for the 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer Team draft is available here.

