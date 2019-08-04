7-Eleven Selects InComm as 2018 Vendor Partner of the Year

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. named InComm as its 2018 Vendor Partner of the Year. It is the second time in the past three years the convenience retailer recognized the payments technology company.

Atlanta-based InComm has supported 7-Eleven's prepaid program for more than 15 years. In 2018, the companies launched auto-replenishment, a process to help stores maintain their inventory by automatically shipping cards based on sales volume.

"InComm continues to recognize the specific financial needs of 7-Eleven customers, developing and improving products to meet those needs," said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising. "Most recently, we developed a process that dramatically improved the replenishment of their products, helping us improve our in-stock position and satisfy more customers.

"As one of our most responsive and innovative vendors, InComm continues to raise the bar. We are proud to recognize them a second time as a best-in-class vendor," Thompson added.

InComm also implemented the host-to-host payment solutions, an update and integration of the stores' point-of-sales system, enabling it to support InComm's barcode scan activation, as well as PIN-on-receipt products and real-time replenishment for wireless products.

This continuing collaboration has helped 7-Eleven achieve significant cost savings and sales growth in 2018, according to InComm.

"Our ongoing commitment is to be customer-obsessed, challenge the status quo and be an accountable vendor," said Jerry Cutler, InComm senior vice president of sales. "We would like to thank 7-Eleven for their support, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to bring their customers the best payment experience possible."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.