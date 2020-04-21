7-Eleven, Sheetz & Stripes Announce New Delivery Initiatives

NATIONAL REPORT — Delivery had been on the uptick before COVID-19 spread across the country, and now convenience stores are ramping up their services.

7-Eleven Inc. launched delivery through its 7NOW mobile app two years ago. As consumers follow stay-at-home orders in the majority of states, the Irving, Texas-based chain is boosting the service. In participating markets, 7NOW users can order beer, wine, or liquor anytime and, on weekends, $5 hot or ready to bake whole pizzas to be delivered in about 30 minutes or less.

The limited-time weekend pizza promotion offers $5 whole pizzas each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 17. Customers can also get their order delivered for free through May 31 by using the promotion code FREE4U upon checkout.

"Now more than ever, we need to be there for our customers," said 7‑Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. "As the world adapts to new restrictions and routines, we are here to help people get what they need, whenever they need it — even if it's just a pack of beer and a pizza, we are here to get it to you."

Stripes convenience stores, which is owned by 7-Eleven, teamed up with Favor to offer delivery from 380 Stripes stores and its Laredo Taco Co. foodservice concept in several Texas markets, including Houston, Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, San Antonio, Waco and surrounding areas.

The partners offered free delivery from April 5-12.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. formed a new partnership with Grubhub to provide delivery from 390 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Through Grubhub's online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order from a variety of Sheetz's signature Made-to-Order menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee.

To recognize this new pact, Sheetz and Grubhub teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip and fees), available to customers from April 20-26.

"Grubhub delivery allows Sheetz to continue to give customers what they want, when they want it but from the safety and comfort of their homes," said Travis Sheetz, president and chief operating officer of Sheetz. "We will continue to innovate to serve our customers in these uncertain times as we all join together to prevent the spread of COVID-19."