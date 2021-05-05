7-Eleven Spices Up Cinco de Mayo With Food & Beverage Deals

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is throwing a fiesta on Cinco de Mayo (May 5) by offering deals, discounts and delivery.

Festivities for the Mexican cultural holiday include a small Slurpee for just $1 that comes with four free mini-tacos via a 7Rewards offer in the retailer's mobile app. The offer is redeemable in-store on May 5.

The two featured springtime Slurpee flavors are Peach Perfect, made with 5.5 percent real juice, and Mountain Dew Major Melon. Each taco is a bite-sized, crispy corn tortilla shell filled with seasoned, shredded beef.

Additionally, when customers purchase eight mini-tacos from participating stores, favorite Mexican beers such as Modelo and Corona 12-packs will be discounted by $2 in-store through 7Rewards until May 10.

"I can give you cinco reasons to make 7-Eleven part of this springtime celebration," said Jawad Bisbis, 7-Eleven vice president of proprietary beverages. "Dollar Slurpee drinks, free tacos, discounts on popular Mexican beers and 7NOW delivery for those who'd prefer to party at home. And the fifth? The Slurpee frozen beverage was the original inspiration for the frozen margarita — just add a little tequila!"

The Cinco de Mayo offers in the 7-Eleven app are exclusive to 7Rewards loyalty members.

The convenience operator also allows revelers to buy supplies without leaving the fiesta. Favorite 7-Eleven beverages, taquitos, chips, ice and party supplies can be ordered online and delivered to homes or to a local event, park or beach via 7NOW Pins locations. Alcohol delivery, including beer, wine and liquor, is available in select markets to customers age 21 and older.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.