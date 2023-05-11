7-Eleven & Stewart's Shops Honor Mothers With Special Promotions

NATIONAL REPORT — With consumers set to spend $35.7 billion this Mother's Day (May 14), according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retailers across the country are preparing specials for the big day, and many convenience stores are no exception.

On Mother's Day, Saratoga, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops will be offering 99-cent single scoop cones to all shoppers. The offer includes the company's regular selection, along with seasonal flavors like Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet, Brownie Points and Very Berry Shortcake.

Stewart's will also be stocking up on items appropriate for a Mother's Day brunch, such as orange juice, pancake mix, bacon, farm fresh eggs, coffee and more. If customers prefer prepared food, the retailer's usual selection of Eggwiches, breakfast wraps, and warm and cold subs is available.

Stewart's Shops operates more than 345 c-stores across 31 counties across upstate New York and southern Vermont.

Meanwhile, if guests prefer something savory over something sweet, 7-Eleven Inc., Speedway and Stripes stores will be offering a $5 whole pizza to 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members. Varieties include Cheese, Pepperoni and Breakfast, and can be purchased via the 7NOW delivery app.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

The specialty offers make fiscal sense, as 84 percent of U.S. adults are expected to celebrate the holiday and projected spending will be up $4 billion over last year, according to the NRF.

The organization and its partners at Prosper Insights & Analytics also found that consumers plan to spend $274.02 per person, the highest in the history of the survey, and up from the previous record high of $245.76 in 2022. The top spenders are those ages 35-44, who are expected to spend an average of $382.26.

Of those celebrating Mother's Day, more than half (57 percent) are purchasing gifts for a mother or stepmother, followed by a wife (23 percent) or daughter (12 percent).