7-Eleven Strengthens Commitment to Offer Sustainably Grown Fresh Produce

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is launching a new venture in partnership with Plenty Unlimited Inc., an innovative leader in indoor vertical farming, that furthers its commitment to sustainability through the availability of fresh, sustainably grown produce in 7-Eleven locations throughout California.

This marks a significant step for 7-Eleven in providing customers with high-quality, locally grown produce that meets rigorous sustainability standards, the company said.

"We are thrilled to introduce Plenty to our salad offerings and bring their innovative and sustainable approach to fresh produce to our customers," said Marissa Jarratt, chief marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "As part of 7-Eleven's Good Made Easy approach, we are continuing to find opportunities to offer products that not only meet our customers' expectations for quality but also contribute positively to environmental sustainability at scale."

In addition to creating fresh produce that can be harvested with peak-season flavor year-round, Plenty's indoor vertical farming technology champions efficiency and environmental stewardship.

