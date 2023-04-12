7-Eleven, Stripes & Speedway to Hold National Hiring Day

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will fill roles at more than 13,000 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores across the United States and Canada during a National Hiring Day event on April 25.

The company, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, is looking to hire motivated, customer-obsessed employees to fill 50,000 positions across its family of brands ahead of the summer season.

Interested prospective employees can apply at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes store locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25 or by visiting careers.7-eleven.com and speedway.com/careers. Same-day interviews will be available in-person for store-level applicants.

"Every year, National Hiring Day marks an exciting time for our brands. Expanding store teams with the addition of 50,000 new roles will help our brands gear up for the busy summer season and our favorite day of the year, Slurpee Day," said Treasa Bowers, senior vice president of human resources at 7-Eleven. "We're proud to offer our newest employees at corporate-owned locations a variety of career benefits, including flexible work schedules and competitive pay, and we're looking forward to growing our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes family."

In addition to in-store roles, 7-Eleven has corporate openings across IT, maintenance, technology and other areas, which can also be viewed and applied for online.

7-Eleven is one of several retailers and suppliers that have turned to major National Hiring Day events to fill vacant roles. Other companies to hold such events in recent months include Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops, which sought to hire 2,000 employees during a two-day event, and Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. Inc., which hired across all 80 of its distribution centers.

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.