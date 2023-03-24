Love's to Host National Hiring Event to Fill 2,000 Positions

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops is looking to hire 2,000 employees during its two-day National Hiring Event on March 28 and 29.

The in-person event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, as well as Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations across the country. Additionally, an in-person event will take place at Love's Contact Center in Oklahoma City in Suite 100 at 1331 W. Memorial Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

"As Love's continues to grow, our National Hiring Day Event is a great way for new team members to start a career with a customer-focused company that offers growth and development," said Les Thompson, chief human resource officer for Love's. "It's an important event for us and a chance for so many people to join a company that takes care of the team members who take care of our customers."

Love's had previously announced an expansion plan back in February. This included opening of 25 new travel stops, along with the jobs that come with them, and a full remodel of existing stores over the next several years.

Love's current team member openings include spots at both its travel stops and truck care locations, as well as positions in its retread and contact centers.

Interested applicants should bring a copy of their résumé. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love's health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.

Candidates can visit loves.com/hiringevent for more information or to register for the two-day event. Qualified candidates may be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.