7-Eleven Suits Up for Football Season With In-Store Experiences

IRVING, Texas — The new season of the National Football League is here and 7-Eleven Inc. is ready to help its customers kick off the season in style.

As part of its new marketing program, the convenience store retailer is bringing back stadium-style souvenir cups, helmet straws and in-store experiences.

Keeping in step with its innovation push, participating 7-Eleven c-stores will allow customers to join the action on the field through augmented reality (AR). All AR activities can be accessed through the 7‑Eleven mobile app, where customers can earn 7Rewards loyalty program points daily and weekly, depending on the activity.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott even shows up.