7-Eleven Teams Up With College Athletes for Charity

IRVING, Texas — Nine collegiate athletes are partnering with 7-Eleven Inc. for the company's first-ever Cleat Crew program, which brings together stars from top-ranked college football programs across the country to raise funds for Children's Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals.

The athletes will team up with bespoke luxury designer The Shoe Surgeon to put their mark on individual pairs of custom cleats that fans can win through weekly auctions that coincide with some of the most anticipated games of the season. Proceeds from each sale will directly benefit individual CMN hospitals.

"It's inspiring to watch this next generation of role models get fired up for service — and we are proud to support these young athletes as they give back to their communities," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, marketing and sustainability officer at 7-Eleven. "At 7-Eleven and Speedway, we are always looking for ways to spark more awesome in our brand fans' days, whether that's through exciting collabs, giving back to the community, or providing the snacks they need to host the ultimate tailgate."

Beginning Sept. 21, a new cleat will be revealed on 7-Eleven's Instagram page each Thursday. Bidding will then open on Friday on CleatCrew.7Collection.com and remain open until the following Wednesday. The first auction will kick off on Sept. 22 with quarterback Bo Nix.

The rest of the auction schedule includes:

Sept. 29-Oct. 4: Travis Hunter, benefiting Children's Hospital Colorado in Denver

Oct. 6-11: Quinn Ewers, benefitting Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas

Oct. 13-18: Dorian Singer, benefiting Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Oct. 20-25: Marvin Harrison, Jr., benefitting Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 27-Nov. 1: Trevor Etienne, benefitting UF Health Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 3-8: Kam Arnold, benefitting Boston Children's Hospital

Nov. 10-15: Nick Singleton, benefitting Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pa.

Nov. 24-29: Blake Corum, benefitting Beaumont Children's in Detroit, Mich.

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members who don't place winning auction bids will still have the chance to win a pair of limited-edition Shoe Surgeon sneakers by shopping in-store or via the 7NOW delivery app. Two grand prize winners will have the opportunity to design their own pair of custom kicks and hundreds of other winners will receive a pair of limited-edition sneakers inspired by the retailer,

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.