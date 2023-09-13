7-Eleven Introduces Seasonal Menu Items

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bidding summer farewell and saying hello to fall with the rollout of its new seasonal menu items, available now at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes convenience stores.

From now through Jan. 9, customers can satisfy their sweater weather cravings with new limited-time products such as:

Caramel Macchiato: This creamy caramel espresso blend is a cozy brew designed to be the perfect pick-me-up to pair with a seasonal snack.

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich: This blend of sweet and savory flavors can be enjoyed with the choice of ham, egg, cheese and bacon mayo, or sausage, egg, cheese and chipotle bacon mayo on French toast bread. Customers can add a free large coffee with purchase of the sandwich.

Pumpkin Muffin: Fans of pumpkin spice lattes — available in participating stores while supplies last — can pair their java with a fluffy pumpkin muffin to get into the spirit of the season.

Gingerbread BIG Cookie: This limited-time-only cookie lets consumers enjoy a festive snack as they break out the holiday decor early. The Gingerbread BIG Cookie is baked fresh daily in select stores.

"Although we announced our first round of fall coffee flavors earlier than ever this year, we are excited to officially welcome fall at our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores with a new selection of tasty treats," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven's senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). "From pumpkin to cinnamon, we've got all your favorite fall flavors covered to pair with your favorite craveable beverage."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

