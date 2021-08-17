7-Eleven Teams Up With Minibar Delivery to Expand On-Demand Alcohol Delivery

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. and on-demand alcohol delivery service Minibar Delivery to bring beer and wine to customers' doorsteps in select markets.

The pilot will kick off at approximately 600 participating convenience stores in Florida, Texas and Virginia. The stores primarily service the cities of:

Orlando, Tampa, Fort Myers and Miami, Fla.;

San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth, Texas; and

Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk and Alexandria, Va.

The beverage-centric delivery service has plans to expand to additional 7-Eleven markets later this year.

"While delivery proved essential for many Americans staying at home, on-demand ordering and delivery has become an expectation — one that 7-Eleven intends to meet and exceed," said 7-Eleven Digital Senior Vice President Raghu Mahadevan. "In one year, our delivery footprint has more than doubled, with more than 90 percent of participating 7-Eleven stores offering delivery via third-party providers or our proprietary 7-Eleven Delivery app. We are excited to collaborate with an established company like Minibar Delivery to bring our customers quick, convenient delivery of alcoholic beverages and mixers across the country."

Here's how the service works:

Customers can shop online at minibardelivery.com or open the Minibar Delivery mobile app and enter their delivery address;

Choose from 7-Eleven's wide range of wine and beer and add items to a virtual cart; and

Select a delivery time to be made within 30 to 60 minutes.

As a welcome offer, customers will receive $7.11 off of their first Minibar Delivery order from 7-Eleven by entering the promo code "7ELEVEN" at checkout.

"This collaboration with 7-Eleven gives us the opportunity to work with the most iconic and innovative convenience retailer in the world and expand our presence in Florida, Texas, and Virginia, as well as other cities and states in the future," said Lindsey Andrews, Minibar Delivery co-founder and CEO. "We look forward to offering our shoppers the opportunity to order from a local 7-Eleven store and expand our product selection while still providing an unmatched experience on our website and app."

7-Eleven's range of beer and wine varies by store and includes national brands as well as the retailer's own wine and beer portfolio. Recent introductions include Plot + Point tetrapak wine, Sip Sip Hooray canned wine cocktails, Trojan Horse chardonnay and pinot grigio, Yosemite Road wine and Voyager Point cabernet sauvignon, red blend and sauvignon blanc wines.

In addition to beer and wine, customers can purchase top-selling 7-Eleven snacks and prepared foods like Slurpee drinks, Big Bite hot dogs, pizza, chips and more through Minibar Delivery's newly launched "Snacks & More" category.

The Minibar Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Minibar Delivery shoppers must be 21 or older. Contactless delivery is not available for age-restricted items such as alcohol and tobacco. Age verification with valid photo ID is required at delivery.

New York-based Minibar Delivery is a leading independent marketplace for on-demand delivery of wine, liquor, beer, mixers and more. Founded in 2014, Minibar Delivery has quickly grown to serve more than 150 cities across the U.S with on-demand delivery, and more than 41 states with shipping.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America.