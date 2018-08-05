7-Eleven Testing First-Ever Self-Chilling Can in U.S.

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is bringing the first self-chilling can to shelves in the U.S. with its proprietary Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee.

Created by The Joseph Co. International Inc., the innovative Chill-Can technology filled with the Fizzics coffee is being tested exclusively at 15 participating 7-Eleven locations across Los Angeles.

The Chill-Can containers are purchased at ambient temperature and chilled when ready to consume. When activated, the patented technology utilizes reclaimed CO2 to automatically chill the can and the sparkling coffee beverage inside.

To consume Fizzics Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee by its intended purpose, the Chill-Can needs to be placed upside down on a flat surface and its based twisted to activate a constant hissing noise. Once the hissing stops after about 75 to 90 seconds, the can can be turned right-side up, opened and enjoyed. Consumers are instructed to not handle or touch the can until the hissing stops because the warmth of being handheld can inhibit the cooling process.

"Because the self-chilling can technology is so groundbreaking, we wanted to introduce it with a super innovative beverage. Sparkling coffee sodas met all the criteria,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands. "Previously available in some coffee shops, a handful of exclusive canned carbonated brews began showing up last summer."