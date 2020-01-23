7-Eleven Tops 70,000 Global Locations

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. reached a major growth milestone of 70,000 locations worldwide, making it the largest convenience store retailer in the world.

Now, customers can visit 7-Eleven in 17 countries and regions around the globe.

In 2019, 7-Eleven opened one store approximately every 3.5 hours. As it continues to grow, the company remains focused on its role as a good corporate citizen, addressing social and environmental issues important to customers and the communities in which they live and work, according to 7-Eleven.

"Over 93 years we've grown from a small local ice house in Oak Cliff, Texas, to a global and iconic brand that is 70,000 stores strong," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "That strength is due to a relentless focus on meeting the needs of our customers. We'll continue to place our customers at the forefront of all we do."

The first 7-Eleven store in India is expected to open later in 2020, bringing the chain's operations to 18 countries.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses 11,800 c-stores in North America as part of parent company Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd.'s global portfolio of more than 70,000 stores.