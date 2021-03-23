7-Eleven Unveils First Laredo Taco Co. Drive-Thru Restaurant

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. opened the first-ever Laredo Taco Co. drive-thru restaurant at its newest 7-Eleven Evolution store. Located at Park Lane and Abrams Road in Dallas, it is the third Evolution store in Dallas and the sixth in the United States.

This also marks the first time 7-Eleven has operated a corporate-owned drive-thru restaurant at one of its stores.

"This is delicious news for customers of both 7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Co.," said Chris Tanco, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer. "7-Eleven is known as a beverage destination, and Laredo Taco Co. makes some of the best quick-serve Mexican food anywhere. Throw in the convenience of grabbing a taco paired with a Slurpee drink through a drive-thru, and it's a match made in heaven."

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Laredo Taco Co. is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes and 7-Eleven convenience stores. It is known for its handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch daily in-store as well as its fresh salsa bar with a wide selection of salsas and pico de gallo. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants such as authentic beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs, according to the company.

The new drive-thru operates from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It offers an all-day menu and meals for "Los Niños" that include a side and a small drink. Breakfast is served from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and features a wide variety of breakfast tacos and breakfast bowls.

For the first time, taco fans can also order a Slurpee with their meal in a single stop. Other beverage options include fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks such as lattes and cappuccinos, aguas frescas, fountain drinks and iced tea as well as Topo Chico sparkling mineral water and other battled and canned beverages. In total, drive-thru customers can choose from more than 30 beverages.

Inside the Laredo Taco restaurant, diners can enjoy wine-based frozen margaritas, beer or wine with their tacos. Margarita flavors available on-tap include classic, strawberry, swirl, watermelon, sangria, melon and prickly pear.

"While opening the first Laredo Taco Co. drive-thru restaurant with a 7-Eleven store would be exciting any time, we think customers looking for socially distanced ways to grab breakfast, lunch and dinner will really appreciate it now," Tanco said. "Soon I hope, ordering tacos and beverages for in-person get-togethers with family and friends will be the norm once again."

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. The retailer acquired the Laredo Taco Co. restaurants along with Stripes convenience stores in south Texas as part of the 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018.