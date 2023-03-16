7-Eleven Unveils Proprietary Electric Vehicle Charging Network

IRVING, Texas — 7‑Eleven Inc. is getting into the electric vehicle (EV) charging arena with its proprietary 7Charge network.

The convenience store retailer launched 7Charge at select stores in Florida, Texas, Colorado and California. With the launch, 7‑Eleven intends to build one of the largest and most compatible EV fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America. Rollout will begin in the United States before making the jump to Canada.

According to the retailer, the 7Charge network will offer EV drivers 7‑Eleven's trademark convenience and accessibility. 7Charge sites allow customers to charge any EV make and model compatible with common CHAdeMO or Combined Charging System plug types, and the 7Charge app offers a new level of convenience and coordination to customers looking for a seamless charging and payment experience.

The 7Charge app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7‑Eleven.com/7charge.

"For over 95 years, 7‑Eleven has innovated to meet our customers' needs — delivering convenience where, when and how they want it," said Joe DePinto, president and CEO at 7‑Eleven. "Now, we are innovating once again to meet our customers' where they are by expanding our business to provide EV drivers convenience of the future ... today."

The 7Charge network will deliver on the growing consumer need for EV charging infrastructure. By expanding the 7Charge network, while continuing to utilize third-party fast-charging network options, 7‑Eleven will have the ability to grow its network to match consumer demand and make EV charging available to neighborhoods that have, until now, lacked access, the company said.

Once the network's expansion is complete, 7‑Eleven will have one of the largest and most compatible fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America serving communities and customers at charging stations across its entire family of brands including Speedway and Stripes stores.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company, and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.