​7-Eleven Waives Delivery Fees Through April 30

IRVING, Texas — As retailers and consumers alike navigate the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, 7-Eleven Inc. is waving delivery fees for all orders made through its 7NOW delivery app.

Now through April 30, customers can activate free delivery by applying the promotion code "FREE4U" upon checkout. They will also have the option for contactless delivery, whereby the driver will leave the order at the door.

"7‑Eleven is a neighborhood store known for convenience, and we believe it's our responsibility to help shoppers get what they need, where and when they need it, especially during this unprecedented pandemic," said 7‑Eleven President and CEO Joseph DePinto. "As citizens do the right thing by social distancing, quarantining, or sheltering in place, we want to make it easy for them to access essential food and household items."

The 7NOW delivery app is available in nearly 400 cities and gives customers access to more than 3,000 items, like grocery staples, over-the-counter medicine, household goods, food and beverages, beer and wine in participating markets, and more.

7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times, the retailer noted.

Customers can place an order by downloading the 7NOW delivery app via the App Store and Google Play, or can place an order online.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.