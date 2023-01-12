7-Eleven Welcomes Customers at First Israel Store

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven opened its first store in Israel at the Dizengoff Center Mall in Tel Aviv.

Operated by franchisee Electra Consumer Products, the new location features 7-Eleven's signature retail environment and serves a variety of the brand's products — including bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpees and Big Gulp drinks — along with local delicacies created to appeal to the surrounding neighborhood. Offerings include fresh sandwiches, both traditional and legume salads and sausages with locally sourced toppings, as well as a wide selection of kosher foods. The store also features a variety of regional hot food products such as Zaatar Pita, Kube and Fatayer.

Tel Aviv is Israel's second largest city and largest metropolitan area, including a growing millennial and Gen Z population. It is the country's financial and innovation hub and home to "Silicon Wadi," the region in Israel that serves as its center for advanced technology.

"With its thriving economy and growing population, Israel offers an excellent environment for 7–Eleven's first retail venture in the region," said Ken Wakabayashi, 7-Eleven International co-CEO. "Our entrance into the country brings Israeli customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. We are excited to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience."

7-Eleven's entrance to Israel follows the signing of a 20-year master franchise agreement last year between 7-Eleven International and Electra to develop and operate the brand's stores in Israel. Over the next five to six years, Electra plans to expand the 7-Eleven footprint throughout Israel, starting with the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions with the 7-Eleven trademark represented on over 83,000 stores. The brand will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027.