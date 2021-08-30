7-Eleven Welcomes First Customers in Cambodia

IRVING, Texas — The first 7-Eleven store in Cambodia opened in capital city Phnom Penh on Aug. 30.

The store features 7-Eleven's unique style of convenience plus its signature food and drinks, as well as products and delicacies especially created to appeal to the local market.

The Phnom Penh location is the first store to open through 7-Eleven's master franchise agreement with CP ALL Cambodia Co. Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of CP All Public Co. Ltd., which operates more than 12,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand and is the largest 7-Eleven licensee.

The agreement was signed in May 2020, as Convenience Store News reported.

Cambodia's first 7-Eleven store is located in Phnom Penh's Prek Pnov district on the outskirts of the city. It occupies the first floor of an office building at 41,43 National Route 6A, Prek Leab Village, Sangkat Prek Leab, Khan Chroy Changva.

A grand opening celebration will be held at a later date.

"CP All is an innovative partner and exceptional 7-Eleven store operator, and I have no doubt that they will continue that tradition in Cambodia," said 7-Eleven Inc. President and CEO Joe DePinto. "We worked closely with them to ensure we offer the right mix of popular 7-Eleven products from across the globe, as well as our own creations of local favorites."

The store operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and carries more than 2,000 products, including Slurpees and 7-Eleven private brand snacks, as well as local fresh food items.

"It is always exciting to introduce 7-Eleven to a completely new country of customers experiencing for the first time the convenience, quality, freshness and highest standard of service we offer," DePinto added. "We now operate in several Asian countries, and each one has something unique to offer and teach us about the business in their part of the world."

CP ALL Cambodia Co. Ltd. plans to open additional stores this year.

Headquartered in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.