7-Eleven Will Treat Customers to BOGO Pizza Special This Halloween

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering customers a Halloween treat in the form of a buy one-get one (BOGO) pizza deal on Oct. 30-31.

The special offer is available for in-store purchases, order-ahead for pickup or delivery at participating convenience stores across the country.

"Halloween will be tricky to celebrate during this year's pandemic, but one thing doesn't have to be tricky, and that's dinner for family and friends," said Amber Langston, 7-Eleven product director of pizza. "7-Eleven is excited to treat customers to a BOGO pizza special that can magically appear wherever they are. In addition to great-tasting pizzas, witches and wizards can add colorful Slurpee drinks, candy, wings or even alcoholic beverages for physically-distanced adult parties."

Customers can take advantage of the BOGO deal by scanning the barcode in the 7Rewards mobile app when they make an in-store purchase. They can also use the 7NOW app to place an order for in-store pickup or delivery where available and have the deal automatically applied at checkout.

Participating 7-Eleven stores offer pizza in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat varieties. They can be ordered hot and ready to eat or purchased frozen and ready to bake at home.

"7-Eleven is redefining convenience by offering great deals both inside and outside of stores," said Julie Whittle, 7-Eleven director of digital merchandising. "People are getting creative about their alternative Halloween plans, from Zoom costume contests, socially distanced trick-or-treating, to simply watching spooky movies in the living room… with the 7NOW app, 7-Eleven can fuel your Halloween weekend however, wherever and whenever you celebrate."

October is National Pizza Month, and Halloween is typically one of the top pizza-selling days of the entire year at 7-Eleven, according to the convenience retailer.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.