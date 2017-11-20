7-Eleven's Hawaii C-stores Join Healthy Eating Campaign

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. has partnered with the Hawaii Department of Health to promote its "Choose Healthy Now" campaign.

The retailer will offer healthier alternatives for snacks and drinks that meet the department's nutritional guidelines at 64 convenience stores within the state.

Participating stores will use labels to identify items that are suitable for a quick and healthy snack choice. Other retailers participating in the program include Aloha Island Mart and KTA Superstores, according to the department's Ola Lokahi newsletter.

"With the addition of 7-Eleven's important commitment to health, 'Choose Healthy Now' is in grocery and convenience stores, hospital cafeterias and snack shops at more than 145 locations across the state," said Lola Irvin, Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Division administrator. "Partnering with retail locations allows us to reach Hawaii residents where they make their everyday food choices."

Items labeled "Choose Healthy Now" meet the department's criteria for a healthy diet. Generally, campaign-approved snacks are under 200 calories; lower in saturated fat, sodium and sugar; and include items such as lightly salted nuts, unsweetened tea, fresh fruit, plain yogurt and fresh salads.

The campaign emphasizes healthy eating as the key to reducing obesity and chronic diseases. More than 50 percent of adults who live in Hawaii are overweight or obese, and more than 50 percent have type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Dawn Ige, First Lady of Hawaii, helped launch the campaign at 7-Eleven's Moanalua c-store on Sept. 8. She also unveiled Mrs. Ige's Cilantro Chicken Sandwich, which will be available for sale at 7-Eleven stores across the state by the end of the year. Ige has supported the campaign since it launched at six Oahu snack shops in May 2014.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 19 countries, including 10,900 in North America.