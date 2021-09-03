7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Co. Helps Consumers Observe Lent

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc.'s Laredo Taco Co. will offer customers a free Shrimp Diabla Taco or Shrimp Fajita Taco every Friday during Lent, which runs through April 3.

The giveaway is available by texting "TACOS" to 88388 or by visiting the Laredo Taco website.

The new Shrimp Diabla Taco is a limited-time offer made real Chiles de Árbol de México and wrapped in a handmade flour tortilla.

The coupon for a free taco must be presented at the cash register and is limited to one per customer.

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven, Laredo Taco Co. is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes and 7-Eleven convenience stores.

Based in Irving, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.