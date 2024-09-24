 Skip to main content

7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company Rolls Out Spicy Deals

Promotions are available for National Quesadilla Day and National Taco Day celebrations.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
National Taco Day at Laredo Taco

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. will celebrate National Quesadilla Day on Sept. 25 and National Taco Day on Oct. 4 with a series of special offers on its fan-favorite Mexican food at Laredo Taco Co. locations.

On National Quesadilla Day, Laredo Taco Co. is offering chicken, beef and cheese quesadillas for just $3. Savory beef, chicken fajita or classic cheese varieties will all be grilled to perfection and loaded with flavor, making them the perfect on-the-go bite, according to the company.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

On National Taco Day, Laredo Taco will offer $2 Chicken Fajita tacos, featuring sizzling fajita chicken, hand-chopped bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in a fresh-made tortilla. The retailer will also highlight its all-new Carnitas Bravas taco. Its latest offering brings the heat and features crispy, slow-cooked pork carnitas mixed with hand-chopped jalapenos and a spicy Bravas seasoning.

Customers will be able to enjoy a meal deal of two Carnitas tacos or Carnitas Bravas tacos and a Big Gulp drink for one low price, available through Oct. 29.

"Laredo Taco Company offers authentic, made-in-store Mexican fare all year round, but we are especially excited to beef up the savings to celebrate two of our favorite holidays," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of operations restaurants at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're in the mood for chicken or beef, spicy or cheesy, our freshly made food is sure to hit the spot."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds