7-Eleven's Laredo Taco Company Rolls Out Spicy Deals

On National Taco Day, Laredo Taco will offer $2 Chicken Fajita tacos, featuring sizzling fajita chicken, hand-chopped bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, all wrapped in a fresh-made tortilla. The retailer will also highlight its all-new Carnitas Bravas taco. Its latest offering brings the heat and features crispy, slow-cooked pork carnitas mixed with hand-chopped jalapenos and a spicy Bravas seasoning.

Customers will be able to enjoy a meal deal of two Carnitas tacos or Carnitas Bravas tacos and a Big Gulp drink for one low price, available through Oct. 29.

"Laredo Taco Company offers authentic, made-in-store Mexican fare all year round, but we are especially excited to beef up the savings to celebrate two of our favorite holidays," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of operations – restaurants at 7-Eleven. "Whether you're in the mood for chicken or beef, spicy or cheesy, our freshly made food is sure to hit the spot."

Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, the retailer operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

7-Eleven is No. 1 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.