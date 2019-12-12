7-Eleven's Loyalty Program Crosses 25-Million Member Mark

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is celebrating a milestone: the convenience store retailer's 7Rewards loyalty program has surpassed the 25-million member mark.

The app-based platform, which launched two years ago, has seen membership almost triple (278 percent) from 9 million to 25 million members. The membership growth has translated to increased store visits and a larger, more loyal customer base, according to 7-Eleven.

"While winning awards is certainly an honor, the real measure of success is how 7Rewards benefits our customers and franchisees every day," said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven president and CEO. "7Rewards members visit our stores more often and spend more when they shop. That means increased store traffic for franchisees and our corporate stores — an added eight customers per store each day."

7-Eleven was recently recognized by Convenience Store News as its 2019 Technology Leader of the Year. This annual award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) who not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.