7-Eleven's New Hot Chocolate Captures the Taste of Fresh-From-the-Oven Cookies

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is capturing the nostalgia around baking cookies with its new Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate.

Available exclusively at 7-Eleven convenience stores, the rich hot chocolate was designed to taste like home-baked cookies fresh from the oven.

For a limited time, a small cup of Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate or any other hot beverage is available for $1 at participating locations.

"Almost everyone loves hot chocolate and hot chocolate chip cookies, and we wanted to bring the two together into one rich, delicious drink," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven director of proprietary beverages. "Our flavored hot chocolates are especially popular in the winter months with customers of all ages."

Chips Ahoy! Hot Chocolate marks the third time 7-Eleven has carried an exclusive hot chocolate flavored with a favorite Nabisco cookie. Nabisco's Chips Ahoy! brand cookies are the second most popular packaged cookies in the U.S., behind Oreo cookies, the company said.

Americans consume more than 7 billion cookies annually, or approximately 1,000 per person. More than half of Americans list chocolate chip cookies in particular as their favorite, the convenience retailer reported.

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.