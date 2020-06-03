7-Eleven's Private Brands Portfolio Expands to Include Super-Premium Water

IRVING, Texas — After announcing it is setting the ambitious goal of $1 billion in private brand sales in 2020, 7-Eleven Inc. is introducing a new super-premium water to its private brand portfolio.

Created exclusively for 7-Eleven, Skýra Icelandic spring water is naturally alkaline with electrolytes, a high pH level of 8.8, and naturally low mineral content.

Skýra water is sourced from an Icelandic spring in a government-protected nature preserve. Filtered through inert layers of lava, the water trickles deep into the ground over decades picking up soluble minerals before emerging as a naturally alkaline water. This pristine Icelandic water contains no nitrates, nickel, cadmium, uranium, phthalates or chlorine.

"Every time we develop a 7-Eleven private brand product, our goal is to exceed customers' expectations in both quality and value," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Logistics Jack Stout. "With Skýra, 7-Eleven is offering a premium, naturally pH-balanced water at a better value than national brands."

According to 7-Eleven, the super-premium water's pure and refreshing taste is a result of its origin in Iceland which is ranked as one of the cleanest countries in the world. Its name — pronounced "skee-reh" — is an Icelandic word meaning "clear" or "to clarify."

Skýra Icelandic spring water is exclusively available in 20-ounce bottles for $1.99 and 1-liter bottles for $2.69. For a limited time, two 1-liter bottles will be available for a promotional price of $4.

7-Eleven produces approximately 1,500 private brand items.

Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.