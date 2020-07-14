AAA: Gas Demand & Supply Continue to Be 'On a Rollercoaster Ride'

Here's how the country is faring by region:

Mid-Atlantic & Northeast

Gas price fluctuation was low among the majority of Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states on the week. Delaware (7 cents) and Maryland (5 cents) saw the largest increases in the region and land on the top 10 list of states with the biggest changes, along with Connecticut (4 cents) and Vermont (3 cents).

Washington, D.C., and West Virginia were among a minority of states in the country to see gas prices push cheaper (1 cent and 2 cents, respectively).

Rockies

At $2.14, Wyoming carries the least expensive state gas price average among all Rockies states. Conversely, at $2.47, Colorado carries the most expensive gas price average. Colorado and Idaho ($2.34) did not see gas prices increase on the week.

Notably, Utah saw a decrease (1 cent) while Wyoming (3 cents) and Montana (2 cents) saw the largest weekly increases.

West Coast

Pump prices increased slowly last week in the West Coast region, and the trend is likely to continue this week, AAA reported. Washington and Oregon saw the largest increases in the region at 4 cents. Hawaii ($3.21) and California ($3.12) remain the most expensive markets in the country, followed by Washington ($2.77), Nevada ($2.64), Oregon ($2.64), Alaska ($2.50) and Arizona ($2.33).

South & Southeast

South and Southeast state gas price averages saw minimal fluctuation on the week. South Carolina (3 cents) saw the largest jump while Florida ($2.10) saw no change.

All states in the region except for Florida and New Mexico ($2.02) have averages of $1.99 or below at the start of the work week. Georgia ($1.99) is likely to break the $2/gallon mark this week.

Great Lakes & Central States

Indiana and Michigan had the highest gas price increases on the week in the country at 11 cents and 9 cents, respectively. Ohio and Illinois also land on the top 10 list for largest jump, though their increases are notably less: both at 4 cents.

All other states in the region saw pump price increases of only a few cents, if at all.

Even with the increases, motorists in the region are paying 50 to 75 cents less a gallon to fill up compared to last July. Illinois (down 76 cents), Indiana (down 69 cents), Michigan (down 69 cents) and Ohio (down 68 cents) have among the largest year-over-year differences in the country.