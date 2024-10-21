AAFES Launches 'Bling'-Focused Sweepstakes

The prize pool includes:

A men's Seiko Presage Collection automatic watch ($525 value)

A women's Seiko Presage Collection automatic watch ($550 value)

A Ray Of Brilliance three-carat IGI-certified lab-grown diamond bracelet ($2,199 value)

A True Origin two-carat certified lab-grown diamond solitaire earrings in 14K ($1,499 value)

A three-carat diamond tennis necklace in sterling silver ($999 value)

A two-by-20 millimeter round tube polished hoop earrings in 10K ($199 value)

A men's Italian, eight-inch solid curb chain bracelet in 14K ($1,379 value)

A six-to seven-millimeter freshwater cultured white pearl bead necklace in 14K ($552 value)

A created opal and white sapphire bracelet, pendant and earrings set in sterling silver, a total of five pieces ($550 value)

This is the second jewelry-based sweepstakes the Exchange has run this year. Earlier this summer, authorized shoppers were able to win a similar array of prizes online, including a men's Bulova Marine Star chronograph watch and a set of sterling silver, white sapphire bracelets, one with created rubies and one with created emeralds.

Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees, and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter as well via the organization's website. No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be notified by Dec. 6.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th largest retailer in the U.S., with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities and nearly 50% of its workforce made up of veterans, reservists and active-duty military members, as well as military spouses and dependents.

The AAFES is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.