AAFES Rolls Out 'Sparkling' Summer Sweepstakes

The prizes include:

A three-carat diamond straight-line tennis necklace in sterling silver ($999 value).

True Origin two-carat certified lab-grown round diamond earrings in 14K yellow gold ($1,499 value).

A men's eight-inch 4.5-millimeter solid open concave curb link bracelet with lobster clasp in 14K yellow gold ($999 value).

Two-tone polished and twisted double oval hoop earrings in 14K yellow gold ($549 value).

A women's Citizen Maybell bracelet watch in stainless steel with a mother of pearl dial ($525 value).

A men's Bulova Marine Star chronograph watch in stainless steel with a black dial ($595 value).

A set of sterling silver bracelets, one with created rubies and white sapphires, and one with created emeralds and white sapphires ($598 value).

A five to 8.5-millimeter off-round pearl necklace with 14-inch cable chain with a 4-inch extension in 10K yellow gold ($549 value).

To win, authorized military shoppers 18 and older can enter on the sweepstakes website between now and June 13. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter, too.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th largest retailer in the United States, with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities.

The Exchange was recently recognized for the fourth time as a VETS Indexes 4-Star Employer for its commitment to providing meaningful employment for veterans and members of the community. Nearly 50% of the AAFES workforce is made up of veterans, reservists and active-duty military members, as well as military spouses and dependents. The Exchange believes it is able to attract top talent by offering competitive compensation packages, including paid vacation and sick leave.

The AAFES is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.