Acosta Group Strengthens Capabilities With Strategic M&A Deal

"The acquisition of Crossmark and Product Connections organizations, with outstanding people and complementary sales, retail, and marketing services and solutions, represents another milestone in our transformation journey," said Brian Wynne, Acosta CEO. "Today's announcement reflects our commitment to continued investment in our people, technology, client and customer relationships, and business overall, creating enhanced value for all of our stakeholders."

The expected benefits of a combined entity include delivering an expanded set of services and solutions across categories, channels and geographies, as Acosta Group clients will now have access to Product Connections' in-store sampling and demonstration expertise, while Crossmark and Product Connections clients will be able to utilize Acosta's suite of digital commerce solutions.

Acosta also anticipates the merger will strengthen its retail service delivery and execution, and further invest in the company's workforce by bringing the Crossmark and Product Connections teams under its umbrella which opens up new avenues for associate learning, development and career pathing.

Following the close of the transaction, Acosta Group will continue to be led by Wynne, while Jim Rose will remain as WIS International's CEO, leading the inventory verification services business, which the company will retain in the deal.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, CORE Foodservice, Mosaic and Premium Retail Services, Acosta Group is a collective of retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. It launched its newly unified brand in early 2023 to build on the company's 96-year legacy and better align its omnichannel agencies to provide seamless access to its end-to-end solutions.