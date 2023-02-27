ADD Systems Founder Passes Away

FLANDERS, N.J. — The founder of Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems), Bruce A. Bott, passed away.

Bott was an ambitious entrepreneur who pioneered software for the energy distribution industry, building ADD Systems from a one-person operation to a thriving corporation that employs more than 150 people across the United States and Canada, according to the company.

Bott was a graduate of Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., where he studied civil engineering and earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. While attending college, he was employed by Dixon Brothers in Boonton, N.J., as an oil delivery driver. Between his undergraduate and graduate studies, he worked at Rust Engineering in Georgetown, S.C.

After finishing his graduate degree, he took a position at Electric Boat in Groton, Conn., followed by a job with General Electric in New York City. However, Bott was drawn to the oil delivery business. He partnered with Bill Dixon of Dixon Oil to create ADD Systems, developing fuel management software that automated the process of predicting fuel deliveries.

The company grew organically for the first 24 years with a few hundred clients. Between 1997 and 2005, Bott spearheaded the first of three acquisitions — the petroleum division of STS, the petroleum software division of EDS and the petroleum division of Versyss — each of which added additional industry expertise, clients and software. Since then, ADD Systems has continued to grow to serve more than 500 clients in the U.S. and Canada.

Bott began transitioning from his leadership role 15 years ago, with his son, Bruce C. Bott, serving as president since 2010.

"Bruce was an amazing man. He was the epitome of an entrepreneur, focused on his customers, his employees and products," said Rob Culbertson, ADD senior vice president and chief operating officer.

Bruce C. Bott added, "Dad will be missed at home and at work. I trust that he'll continue to give me the guidance, from above, needed to carry on his legacy of this wonderful company."

Donations in memory of Bott may be made to the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease or Smile Train.

Since 1973, ADD Systems has provided software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries. Their software solutions include backoffice software, home office convenience store software, business intelligence, mobile delivery, and service computers and a web services gateway.