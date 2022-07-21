Additional Convenience Retailers to Recognize Hometown Heroes on 24/7 Day

NATIONAL REPORT — More convenience store operators are sharing their plans to honor the hometown heroes who perform vital services around the clock on July 24, also known as 24/7 Day.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, 24/7 Day helps to raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry's important role in supporting hometown heroes.

During this year's 24/7 Day, an estimated 30,000 c-stores will recognize the first responders, medical personnel, 911 professionals and Red Cross volunteers who ensure people don't face emergencies alone, regardless of the hour, as Convenience Store News reported.

"Each day, families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises," said Ann McKeough, chief development officer for the American Red Cross. "We are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don't face emergencies alone. We hope you will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who do so much for all of us in our most difficult moments."

LOOP NEIGHBORHOOD

Loop Neighborhood is offering a free fountain, frozen or coffee beverage of any size to police officers, members of the fire department, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals who are in uniform or show a badge on July 24.

"At Loop Neighborhood, we see our success as more than a number on the bottom line. Success to us is really in the ability to give back," said Pervez Pir, president of retail for Loop Neighborhood. "We celebrate our local heroes and offer our appreciation on this 24/7 Day."

The company also encourages community members to take part in 24/7 Day by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtags #247Day and #conveniencecares.

San Francisco-based Loop Neighborhood operates 55 stores across northern California and southern California.

TEXAS BORN

Texas Born (TXB) will offer a free bag of TXB jerky and a free one-liter bottle of TXB premium electrolyte water to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, members of the highway patrol, members of the fire department, 911 dispatchers and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

"First responders, medical personnel and volunteers go above and beyond every day to keep our communities safe and healthy, and we couldn't be more grateful for their service," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "As one of many TXB community initiatives, we are honored to continue our part in 24/7 Day. This year's offerings to these incredible individuals is the least we can do to say thank you!"

The retailer is also encouraging community members to post their stories and appreciation on social media.

Spicewood, Texas-based TXB operates more than 47 convenience stores throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

According to the NACS Foundation, other c-stores participating in 24/7 Day include 1 Stop, Admiral, Apple Market, BreadBox, California Fuels and Convenience Alliance, Casey's, The Convenience Group LLC, Delek, ExtraMile, E-Z Mart, Fas Mart, Fast Market, GPM Investments, GSTV, Handy Mart, High's, Holiday Stationstores, The Hub Convenience Stores, Huck's, Jiffy Stop, Jiffi Stop, Li'l Cricket, Maverik, Minit Mart, NENA, Next Door Store, Pilot Co., Quik Stop, R-Store, RaceTrac, Rapid Refill & Garrett's Family Market, Roadrunner Markets, Rutter's, Scotchman, Shore Stop, Spinx, St. Romain Oil, Town Star, Village Pantry, Wawa, Yesway and Young's.

