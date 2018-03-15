After Successful Test in Mexico, 7-Eleven Rolling Out 7-Select Hispanic Bakery Items
IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is nationally expanding its offerings of Hispanic packaged bakery items and is introducing its new 7-Select private brand line after months of successful testing in Mexico and Texas.
Participating 7-Eleven convenience stores will offer three traditional Mexican sweet bread products, including:
- Panquecitos: Golden, soft and sweet vanilla mini loaf cakes
- Roles de Canela: Cinnamon rolls with raisins
- Panque con Nuez: Sliced pound cake with chopped pecans
For a limited time, the Panquecitos and Roles de Canela — which come in two servings each — are available for two for $3. Their regular suggested retail price (SRP) is $1.69 each. The larger Panque con Nuez — which comes in four servings — has a SRP of $2.59.
According to the convenience operator, the U.S. is home to nearly 58 million Hispanics, representing 18 percent of the country’s population with significant spending power. Hispanics are a dominant 7-Eleven demographic and a majority fall in the retailer's sweet spot: millennial-aged and younger.
"Like the U.S., Hispanics make up a significant and important part of 7-Eleven's clientele," said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president over private brands. "More than half live in the three states where 7-Eleven has a very strong and growing store presence — California, Florida and Texas. 7-Eleven tries to ensure that we offer products that our customers want to see on our shelves, conveniently and priced competitively."
The extensive testing in Mexico was conducted for flavor, texture, aroma and appearance. The goal was to meet or exceed consumers' expectations, 7-Eleven reported.
"As an organization, we continuously look for innovative ways to bring products to market that reflect the ethnic diversity that mirrors the communities in which we operate," Stout added.
7-Eleven offers several products that cater specifically to its Hispanic customer base, including: hot food options like empanadas or papusas, as well as fresh food options 7-Select dip packs with chips and salas; and beverages options like Horchata and single-origin coffee sourced from Mexico, as well as Hispanic candy.
Based in Irving, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 65,000 stores in 18 countries, including 11,600 in North America.