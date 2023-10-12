Alimentation Couche-Tard Aims to 'Win' With Five-Year Strategic Plan

[Read more: Alimentation Couche-Tard Moves Closer to Growing Its Network in Europe]

"We are excited to start executing on '10 for the Win' to bring more value to our customers, team members and shareholders as we strive to become the most trusted brand in convenience and mobility," he added.

Guided by its vision to become the world's preferred destination for convenience and mobility along with its mission to make its customers' lives a little easier every day, Couche-Tard will tackle "unfinished business" in the next leg of its journey.

As Hannasch said during his overview remarks at the conference, the parent company of the global Circle K brand "has a lot of runway" and does not view the new strategy as radically different.

According to the chief executive, the next five years will be guided by four lighthouses: