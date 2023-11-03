Alimentation Couche-Tard to Divest 25 Stores in Canada

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is selling off 25 Mac's, Circle K and Couche-Tard sites in Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. The divestures follow the company's decision to sell 68 Circle K stores in the United States.

Of the 25 Canadian sites, six sell fuel with the balance convenience store only.

The company retained NRC Media to facilitate the sales in Canada.

"We have some good business opportunities in this offering which will be of interest to individual operators and smaller businesses," said Evan Gladstone, NRC executive managing director. "We have five stores in Alberta and the balance in Ontario and Quebec."

The stores selling fuel will all be offered without fuel supply and all stores are being sold without a convenience store brand. The bid deadline for the sites has been set for Jan. 9. Interested parties may get store locations and additional information on the sale website.

The announced sales come on the heels of a major acquisition for Alimentation Couche-Tard in the U.S. Earlier this week, the retail company closed on its purchase of 112 company-operated fuel and convenience retail sites from MAPCO Express Inc., along with the latter's surplus property and a logistics fleet.

NRC provides an array of real estate, marketing and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries in North America. It specializes in portfolio evaluation and analysis; portfolio and single site store sales; and merger and acquisition advisory services. This is NRC's third sale for Circle K in the last three years.

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 c-stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China.