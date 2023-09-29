Alimentation Couche-Tard to Sell 68 U.S. Convenience Stores

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is putting 68 Circle K convenience stores up for sale with the assistance of NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC.

The stores are located across 21 states in the United States, and have an average store size of 2,300 square feet and an average lot size of 23,000 square feet.

Thirty-seven of the sites for sale are fee-owned and 31 are leased. Forty-two of the sites sell fuel while the remainder are convenience-only.

"We have some good sites in this offering which will be of interest to individual operators and smaller companies," said Evan Gladstone, executive managing director at NRC. "We have a few stores in California, Florida and Texas as well larger groups in Indiana and Ohio."

Chicago-based NRC Realty & Capital Advisors provides a full array of real estate and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries in North America.

All of the stores up for sale are offered without fuel supply and without c-store branding.

This marks NRC's third sale for Circle K within the last three years.

The bid deadline is Nov. 16. Interested parties can get store locations and additional information by visiting www.nrc.com/2303 or by calling NRC at (800) 747-3342 ext. 2303.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China.