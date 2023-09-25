Alimentation Couche-Tard Selects IT Partner for Global Modernization Efforts

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. entered into a 10-year, C$380 million strategic partnership with CGI Inc. for managed IT services.

The partnership is intended to strengthen the convenience retailer's capacity to enhance its customer and employee experience, accelerate speed and quality to market, access broad technical skills and expertise, and provide support for Couche-Tard's key business strategies, the company stated.

"With technology at the forefront of every customer and employee experience, it is paramount to have market agility," said Ed Dzadovsky, chief technology officer at Couche-Tard. "CGI has impressed us with a thorough understanding of our complex environment, an ability to bring talent, automation and strategic thinking to the table, and their insightfulness surrounding people and culture."

As part of the agreement, CGI will deliver a comprehensive range of IT services and infrastructure support for mission-critical business functions, such as store manager experience, business process automation and innovation, and data access and visibility.

"Our proximity model around the world enables us to draw on the talents of our technology and retail industry experts in areas that map to key Couche-Tard locations," said François Boulanger, president and chief operating officer at CGI. "We are committed to partnering with Couche-Tard on their business strategy to help them invest in new capabilities that scale quickly to their needs, and the needs of their customers, across multiple geographies and markets."

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. It employs 91,500 consultants and professionals and provides end-to-end system solutions, including strategic IT and business consulting, systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property solutions.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China.