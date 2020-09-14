Allsup's Stores Get a Security Upgrade

CLOVIS, N.M. — Allsup's convenience stores are upgrading their security through a partnership between parent company Yesway and Acumera.

Locations under the Allsup's banner will receive Acumera's complete managed network service provider solution, which segments and secures point-of-sale (POS) systems and store network environments.

The solution also provides port-level visibility of network devices and apps that support advanced security, remote access, analytics and store-wide monitoring.

"Acumera brings unparalleled security and managed network services to Allsup's and Yesway locations," said Doug New, chief technology officer at Yesway. "Through Acumera's AcuVigil Dashboard and its 24/7 network operations center, sites are proactively monitored to quickly identify and resolve issues before they become larger, more expensive problems."

Acumera is currently installing its end-to-end, PCI-compliant solution at all Allsup's locations. The stores will gain access to Acumera's cloud-based suite of apps and tools to simplify compliance and support IoT devices, loyalty programs, business management software and more, in addition to upgraded security and always-on support.

"Our team is committed to the successful implementation of Acumera's full suite of services and patented technology at Allsup's and Yesway locations," said Acumera Chairman and CEO William Morrow. "Our utmost goals are to protect the company's networks and POS systems while also enabling them to reduce the number of third-party connections and devices, increase operational efficiencies, simplify compliance and focus on their long-term success."

Currently based in Clovis, and soon to be headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Allsup's is part of BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC dba Yesway. Allsup's operates 304 stores in New Mexico, west Texas and Oklahoma.