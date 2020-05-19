Alltown Fresh Launches Four Contactless Ways to Shop for Groceries & Meals

WALTHAM, Mass. — To help customers safely purchase for fresh groceries and nutritious meals, Alltown Fresh launched four new methods of contactless shopping: fresh crates, meal prep & provisions, curbside pickup and delivery through Grubhub.

The new options build on the brand's belief that people should not have to sacrifice healthy, fresh food choices for convenience, and Alltown Fresh is committed to finding new ways to continue serving organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced meals, the company said.

Details of the contactless options include:

Fresh crates: Customers can order crates of fresh groceries and necessities while avoiding crowds and empty shelves. They can place an order 24 hours in advance and pick up crates of fresh protein, produce or pantry items curbside the next day. Featured items include locally sourced fruits and vegetables, meats from family farms and organic pantry staples.

Meal prep & provisions: Pre-assembled meal kits help get dinner on the table in minutes. Customers can place an order before noon to have their meal prep kit ready for pickup by 5 p.m. Each prep kit serves a minimum of four people and includes options such as Taco Night; Teriyaki Rice Bowls; Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese; Chicken, Broccoli, and Pasta Bake; and Fresh Falafel Wraps.

Curbside pickup: Customers can call ahead to order menu items such as bean-to-cup organic coffee, fresh smoothies, artisan sandwiches, and composed salads, along with traditional convenience items, including households essentials. Employees will bring the items directly to customers' cars upon arrival.

Delivery through Grubhub: Alltown Fresh is now partnering with Grubhub to deliver fresh food and menu items directly to customers' homes.

"The Alltown Fresh team has acted quickly to create ways to ensure our customers are equipped with healthy options and the ability to shop for fresh groceries in these uncertain times," said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners. "The health and safety of our guests and associates is always top of mind and we're delighted to increase our contactless shopping options to make everyone's life a little bit easier."

Alltown Fresh maintains strong relationships with local farms and purveyors, allowing it to ensure a reliable supply of fresh food throughout stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, the company stated, adding that it prides itself on these local relationships, which support small suppliers across the region.

Waltham-based Alltown Fresh is part of the Global Partners LP family of brands.