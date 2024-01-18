Alltown Fresh Serves Up Five-Year Anniversary Giveaway

WALTHAM, Mass. — Alltown Fresh is celebrating its fifth anniversary with special offers to members of its Fresh With Benefits loyalty program.

The convenience store retailer posted on social media alerting program members to check their loyalty account or email for a special gift. Additionally, it advised customers to "stay tuned for more celebrations."

[Read more: Alltown Fresh Expands Local Product Reach]

Fresh With Benefits members also have the opportunity to enjoy daily fresh, bean-to-cup Alltown Fresh coffee at no cost by entering to win free coffee for a year. Each time they purchase a hot coffee or iced coffee at Alltown Fresh using their loyalty account, members will be automatically entered to win a cup of any size bean-to-cup hot or iced Alltown Fresh coffee for a year.

To participate, all they have to do is enter their registered phone number or pay with the Fresh With Benefits mobile app at checkout. They can also place an order online using the Fresh With Benefits app between Jan. 1-31.

Alltown Coffee is brewed in small batches and brewed on demand by Swiss-made bean-to-cup machines to meet the Specialty Coffee Association's Golden Cup Standard. This standard is a set of specifications and guidelines that aim to define the ideal brewing parameters for coffee to achieve a high-quality cup with exceptional flavor, balance and consistency, according to the company. The coffee beans are locally roasted in Windsor, Conn.

The chain's latest coffee offering is the toasted marshmallow flavor, made with Monin syrup.

Waltham-based Alltown Fresh is a chef-driven convenience market featuring locally sourced goods and ingredients, made-to-order sandwiches and more. There are 16 Alltown Fresh locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Hampshire. It is part of the Global Partners family of brands, one of the Northeast's largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of 1,700-plus gasoline stations and convenience stores in the United States and Canada.