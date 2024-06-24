Altria Expands NJOY's Retail Reach
In the first quarter of 2024, NJOY broadened distribution to more than 80,000 stores and expects to expand to approximately 100,000 stores by year-end. NJOY also continued the rollout of the brand's first retail trade program, which is designed to help achieve optimal retail visibility and product fixture space.
NJOY plans to continue its efforts to provide tobacco harm reduction by creating appealing and satisfying smoke-free tobacco products as alternatives to traditional cigarettes for adult smokers, Altria stated.
As a result of the FDA's issuance of the marketing granted orders (MGOs), Altria is obligated to pay $250 million in additional cash payments under the terms of the merger agreement in which it acquired NJOY. The company may subsequently pay up to an additional $250 million should the FDA issue MGOs for NJOY's Blueberry and Watermelon pod products, which were resubmitted for approval in conjunction with the NJOY ACE 2.0, a device with Bluetooth connectivity to authenticate users.
Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In addition to NJOY, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc., John Middleton Co., U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. and Helix Innovations.
The company also owns a stake in Cronos Group Inc.
The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.