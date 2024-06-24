Altria Expands NJOY's Retail Reach

RICHMOND, Va. — In light of the recent marketing approval for four of its menthol vapor products by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Altria Group Inc. plans to begin distribution of the products as well as complete its merger obligations with NJOY.

The approved items include NJOY ACE Pod Menthol 2.4%, NJOY ACE Pod Menthol 5%, NJOY DAILY Menthol 4.5% and NJOY DAILY Extra Menthol 6%. NJOY ACE remains the only pod-based e-vapor product with marketing authorization from the FDA, while the company is currently the first and only approved manufacturer of menthol e-vapor products authorized by the FDA.

"With the addition of NJOY menthol e-vapor products, we are now uniquely positioned with an FDA-authorized portfolio to support adult smokers in their transition to smoke-free alternatives. We believe these marketing orders are a testament to the quality of the NJOY products and the strength of evidence supporting the authorizations of the NJOY menthol e-vapor products," said Shannon Leistra, president and CEO of NJOY.

