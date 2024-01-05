Altria Group Recognized For LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

RICHMOND, Va. — Altria Group Inc. is being recognized with the 2023-2024 Equality 100 Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC), designating the manufacturer as a Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

The award indicates Altria received a score of 100 on the HRC Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking tool measuring inclusive corporate policies, practices and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees.

[Read more: LGBTQ+ Consumers Seek Authenticity in Advertising]

Altria joins 172 other Fortune 500 companies that also earned top marks this year. This is the sixth consecutive year the organization has received a score of 100, the highest score an inclusive company can receive in the CEI.

"We know that to be successful in our vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future we need to be a diverse, inclusive and welcoming place to work," said Altria CEO Billy Gifford. "This latest recognition is a testament to the work of our employees and Mosaic, our LGBTQ+ employee resource group, which has created a culture where our LGBTQ+ colleagues are celebrated and have equal opportunity to grow and thrive in both their careers and their local communities."

Altria has made internal and external efforts to promote LGBTQ+ equality by establishing policies and practices that create safe and affirming workplace environments for all. In addition to its longstanding anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies that provide protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, Altria also provides equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families, including adoption and surrogacy-related benefits, and transgender affirming healthcare benefits.

Additionally, Altria implemented voluntary self-identification and pronoun programs, and supports internal training programs and resources related to LGBTQ+ diversity and inclusion.

[Read more: Altria to Conduct Equity & Civil Rights Audit]

In 2023, HRC implemented a new survey for employers, raising the bar for what it means to be a corporate ally for LGBTQ+ inclusion, the association said. This year's CEI rated companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Workforce protections; Inclusive benefits; Inclusive culture; and Corporate social responsibility.

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion," said Human Rights Campaign Senior Director of Workplace Equality RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's full report is available here.

Richmond-based Altria's vision is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a smoke-free future. The company is Moving Beyond Smoking, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices — believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altria's businesses and society.

Altria's wholly owned subsidiaries include leading manufacturers of both combustible and smoke-free products. In combustibles, it owns Philip Morris USA Inc. and John Middleton Co. Its smoke-free portfolio includes ownership of U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. LLC, Helix Innovations LLC and NJOY LLC.

Additionally, Altria has a majority-owned joint venture, Horizon Innovations LLC, for the U.S. marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco stick products and, through a separate agreement, has the exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System and Marlboro HeatSticks through April 2024.

The company's equity investments include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and Cronos Group Inc.

The brand portfolios of Altria's tobacco operating companies include Marlboro, Black & Mild, Copenhagen, Skoal, on! and NJOY.