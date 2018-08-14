Altria's Danielle Holloway Joins Top Women in Convenience Advisory Board

NEWARK, N.J. — Danielle Holloway, senior director of trade and state relations for Altria Group Distribution Co. (AGDC), has joined the Convenience Store News Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Advisory Board. She replaces Blake Benefiel, one of the original board members, who recently accepted a new role within Altria, leading field sales employees in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Holloway joined Altria in 1999 after receiving her marketing degree from Syracuse University. In her first 15 years with the company, she excelled at traditional sales roles. She also held a brand manager position at Philip Morris USA, working on campaigns and new brand launches for Marlboro.

In 2013, Holloway was appointed director of sales merchandising for AGDC, responsible for developing trade programs and merchandising solutions for Altria’s tobacco operating companies. While in that role, she was a cofounder and co-chair of the Women in Sales Network for AGDC.

In 2016, she was appointed as senior director, sales infrastructure and, in July of this year, she was named to her current role, responsible for leading the development and execution of engagement systems that enhance trade and state alignment and drive business performance.

Holloway will join with the 11 other industry leaders who help steer the TWIC program. Now in its fifth year, TWIC is the only industry-specific program that recognizes exceptional female leaders, rising stars and mentors among retailer, supplier and distributor firms in the convenience store industry.

The 2018 advisory board is comprised of:

Karla Ahlert, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.

Sarah Alter, Network of Executive Women

Kimberli Carroll, Ruiz Foods

Pat Cordle, BIC USA Inc.

Elisa Goria, Circle K Stores Inc.

Danielle Holloway, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Ruth Ann Lilly, GPM Investments LLC

Alicia Logan, Chevron ExtraMile

Allison Moran, formerly of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. (chairwoman)

Dave Riser, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Lesley Saitta, Impact 21

Diane Wallace, Coca-Cola North America

This year’s TWIC awards gala will honor 45 female leaders in the convenience store industry on Monday, Oct. 8, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Meeting Room Level 2, Room N259).

For more information or to register to attend the event, click here.