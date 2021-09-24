Amazon Brings Palm Payment Technology to Additional Stores

SEATTLE — Amazon is expanding its Amazon One contactless payment options to additional stores.

The retailer rolled out the palm payment technology to more than 60 select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Pop Up stores, according to Chain Store Age, a sister publication of Convenience Store News.

Amazon One uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person's unique palm signature. To sign up, a customer inserts a credit card into the Amazon One device, hovers their palm over the device and follows the prompts to link the credit card with "the unique palm signature" Amazon's computer vision technology creates in real time.

Amazon introduced the payment option at two Seattle Amazon Go stores in September 2020.

The expansion brings Amazon One to several regions, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C.

At Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores, shoppers will continue having the option to enter the store using the Amazon app, or can elect to use their palm at stores with Amazon One instead.