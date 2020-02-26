Amazon Go Concept Expands to Grocery Channel

SEATTLE — Amazon Inc. made another move in its grocery expansion plan.

The Seattle-based retailer opened a 10,400-square-foot Amazon Go Grocery concept — described by the company as the first grocery store to offer the company's Just Walk Out Shopping technology — in its hometown, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Progressive Grocer.

Using Just Walk Out Shopping, a customer uses the retailer's mobile app to enter the store, pick up their items, and simply leave the store. A receipt for their items is emailed to them.

"Amazon Go Grocery offers everything you'd want from a neighborhood grocery store — from fresh produce and meat and seafood to bakery items and household essentials — plus easy-to-make dinner options," noted Amazon. "We offer a mix of organic and conventional items from well-known brands, along with special finds and local favorites."

Amazon Go Grocery offers convenient ready-made meals; seasonal fresh fruits and vegetables; a selection of quality beef, pork, poultry and seafood; local artisan breads, cheese and baked goods; and beer, wine, and spirits.

Located at 610 E. Pike Street, Amazon Go Grocery will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. 12 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Amazon Go currently operates locations in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. The retailer is also planning a traditional grocery store in Woodland Hills, Calif., that will offer many Amazon Go features, minus the Just Walk Out Shopping technology.

